Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Training Camp Preview: Quarterback
Training camp inches ever closer for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and there are still a lot of uncertainties that will need to be answered when players report to camp. Roster spots are up for grabs and there will be key battles for starting positions along the offense and defense. A new offense is also being installed and it will take time for the team to learn its intricacies. And rookies who are set to have key roles on the team will need to show they can handle the first obstacle in their inaugural season.
Throughout this series, we'll examine the battles for starting jobs, backup positions, and players vying for final roster spots. Up first is the quarterback position.
Starter
Baker Mayfield
After signing a three-year $100 million contract in the offseason, Mayfield is the clear-cut starter for the Bucs. Last season, Mayfield led the Buccaneers to a third consecutive NFC South crown while winning a playoff game and coming minutes away from the NFC Championship game. He put up over 4,000 yards passing, throwing for 28 touchdowns with just 10 interceptions.
He accomplished these feats in 2023 with a shaky offensive line and first-time playcaller while dealing with injuries to himself and to the defense. With a rebuilt offensive line, new playmakers on offense and a similar scheme with an experienced playcaller, Mayfield should be even better in 2024.
Backups
Kyle Trask
When the Bucs drafted Trask in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, there were hopes he might be able to follow in the footsteps of Tom Brady as his heir apparent. The Buccaneers gave him the opportunity last offseason to prove he could win the starting position and be the guy, but ultimately, he lost out to incumbent starter Baker Mayfield. Trask is now slated as the top backup to Mayfield, but will need to fend off Wolford with a good showing in training camp in what could be his last season in Tampa Bay.
John Wolford
Wolford has been hailed as almost an extra coach in the quarterback room with outstanding intelligence and feel for the position. His time spent in new offensive coordinator Liam Coen's offense gives him a leg up over Trask. However, Trask is the more talented quarterback in terms of physical ability. Wolford chose Tampa Bay last season and then did so again this year, and he looks to challenge Trask for the top backup spot in a system and with a coach he is familiar with. Whatever the outcome, he will provide value to the team and the room throughout the season.
Vying For A Spot
Zack Annexstad
Annexstad was sidelined all offseason with an undisclosed injury and faces an uphill battle to crack the practice squad as an undrafted free agent.
Summary
With Mayfield locked in as the starter, there isn't much controversy happening at the top spot on the roster. However, while the top backup spot appears to be Trask's to lose, there is some uncertainty on how the roster will be constructed.
Last season the Bucs went into the season with just two quarterbacks on the main roster in Mayfield and Trask. Wolford was released at roster cutdown and spent most of the season on the practice squad until he was about to be poached by the Rams and was elevated to the active roster. It will be interesting to see if the Bucs take the same approach while building their roster this season or if Wolford lands as the third quarterback on the active roster to start the season. Annexstad could stick around on the practice squad depending on where Wolford falls, but it's a long shot and he will need to have an impressive camp.
