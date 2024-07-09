Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Training Camp Preview: Running Back
Training camp inches ever closer for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and there are still a lot of uncertainties that will need to be answered when players report to the Advent training facility. Roster spots are up for grabs as well as key battles for starting positions along the offense and defense. A new offense is also being installed that will take time to learn the intricacies. And rookies who are set to have key roles on the team will need to show they can handle the first obstacle in their inaugural season.
Throughout this series, we'll examine the battles for starting jobs, backup positions, and players vying for final roster spots. Up next is the running back position.
Starter
Rachaad White
White proved last year he could handle the role of lead back within the offense, rushing for 990 yards on the ground. He added another 549 through the air to give him 1,539 all-purpose yards, which ranked fourth at the position in the NFL. While there were some frustrating games for sure, a lot can be put on the offensive line and play calling, which was maddening at times. This upcoming season, White is dialed in and has goals of being a top back in the league. The Bucs have invested heavily in the offensive line this season and a new offense that is more running-back-friendly should lead to a breakout season for the back even if he sees his carries cut into by other backs on the roster.
Backups
Chase Edmonds
Edmonds was banged up last year, but when he was healthy, you could see the burst and explosion in his game that was a nice change of pace when White was not in the game. Now transitioning into a third-down role, he can make an impact with his blitz pickup and receiving skills while showing off his burst and suddenness when asked to run the ball.
Bucky Irving
The Bucs spent a fourth-round selection on Irving in the 2024 NFL Draft to give the team a different look on offense when White needs a breather. The small-in-stature back plays bigger than he's listed and has a tendency to make defenders miss, finishing top five in the NCAA with 69 forced missed tackles. White will still be the lead back, but Irving should get plenty of chances as a rookie, perhaps as the team's kickoff specialist as well.
Vying For A Spot
Sean Tucker
There was a lot of hype around Tucker last year, and many thought he should've been drafted. The Bucs landed him as an undrafted free agent and though a heart condition slowed him down in the offseason, Tucker landed as the number two back coming out of training camp. Unfortunately, it didn't last long and Tucker found himself out of the rotation and inactive on game days — but he has put in work in Year 2 to try and crack the roster and find a role.
Ramon Jefferson
Jefferson was signed after Williams but may have the leg up due to his relationship with new offensive coordinator Liam Coen. Jefferson played for Coen in both Maine and Kentucky. While he didn't do much last year after a lengthy recovery from a torn ACL, he stood out in Rookie Minicamp as a try-out player and was signed to a rookie deal. He looks like a prime candidate to stick around on the practice squad.
D.J. Williams
Willams signed with the Bucs following the draft and faces an uphill battle to crack the practice squad. while in college he amassed just under 1,400 yards total rushing with 15 scores, he wasn't much of a factor in the passing game with just 18 receptions for 139 yards receiving.
Summary
The Bucs have carried either three or four running backs over the last few seasons, so knowing how many they will carry this year will be interesting. With the new kickoff rules in place, looking at the roster construction of the last few spots will be one of the biggest things to monitor in training camp as the regular season approaches. The team will cover at least three and they seem set in White, Edmonds, and Irving. After that, it would seem like Tucker has the best shot at being the fourth back if the team chooses to keep four on the roster. However, there is the realm of possibility that he lands on the practice squad or is scooped up by another team on waivers. The team usually only carries one running back on the practice squad and Jefferson appears to have the inside track there if Tucker makes the team. In contrast, Willams will have to really impress in practice to find himself more than just a camp body.
The Bucs look like they have one of the more explosive backfields they have brought into camp in recent years, and with White poised for a breakout year, they could finally find themselves out of the bottom of the basement in rushing this upcoming season.
