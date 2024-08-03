Bucs WR Sees Baker Mayfield as a Mix of Tom Brady and Jameis Winston
When you hear the names Tom Brady and Jameis Winston used in the same sentence, it's more than likely going to elicit a double take. After all, one is the greatest quarterback of all time while the other is a former first-round pick turned backup whose pre-game routines and post-game comments have achieved more criticism than his play on the field.
So yes, Tom Brady and Jameis Winston could not be more different.
The only thing the two players have in common is that they both played quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But even those stretches of their respective careers — both the timing and results — were a complete contrast.
Interestingly enough, when Buccaneers' receiver, Chris Godwin was asked about his current quarterback, Baker Mayfield, he couldn't help but draw comparisons to his previous ones. That's right — Chris Godwin's described Baker Mayfield as a mix between Tom Brady and Jameis Winston.
In an interview with CBS Sports, Godwin talked about Winston's strengths, which included his ability to move on quickly from mistakes.
"Whatever happened the previous play or the previous drive, it never existed [for Jameis]. You’re going to get the same guy and he’s going to be ready to throw it every single time."
READ MORE: Bucs Star Defender Receives Hall of Fame Endorsement From Rival Linebacker
When discussing Brady's attributes, Godwin identified his "business-like" demeanor and intense focus as key factors in his success.
Godwin went on to state that Baker Mayfield's persona represents "a nice mix of both [Winston and Brady]." The root of his comparison comes from Baker's tendency to joke around and have fun with his teammates (like Winston) while also maintaining an intense focus when the game is going on (like Brady).
"Bake is locked in when it’s time to play, but always joking with the team or messing with the defensive linemen or the refs," he said.
After hearing how Godwin describes Jameis Winston and Tom Brady, it isn't actually that difficult to understand how he sees aspects of both players in his current quarterback in Baker Mayfield.
READ MORE: 5 Key Takeaways From Day 9 of Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp 2024
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout training camp.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers Rookie Running Back on New Kickoffs: 'Make One Guy Miss And You're Gone'
• BREAKING: Buccaneers Make Tristan Wirfs Highest-Paid Offensive Lineman in NFL History
• Safety Jordan Whitehead Has High Praise For Tampa Bay Buccaneers Third-Year Corner
• Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield Tells Hilarious Story of Hitting Antoine Winfield Jr.'s Car