Buccaneers Rookie Running Back on New Kickoffs: 'Make One Guy Miss And You're Gone'
Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie running back Bucky Irving may be new to playing football at the pro level, but he's already saying things to show he's got a pretty good grasp of where his left and right limits are.
Irving is looking to come in and team up with Buccaneers primary back Rachaad White and veteran backup Chase Edmonds to form a trio of players new offensive coordinator Liam Coen can use to exploit defensive vulnerabilities and take a little pressure off of quarterback Baker Mayfield.
However, Irving can help Tampa Bay in other ways as well. Namely, as a kick returner, and he says the NFL's new rules regarding the special teams play set him up nicely to do big things for his team.
“I feel good about the new kickoff rule, because if you make one guy miss you’re gone,” Irving said on Monday after practice.
Then on Tuesday night, he did this.
Practice or not, it's clear Irving has playmaking potential that could suit this Bucs team well and might help them take advantage of the new kickoff rules.
“He’s one of the guys training back there, so we’ll keep going," head coach Todd Bowles said after Tuesday night's practice. "He’s a very good one-cut runner. We just asked him to do what he did in college. He did that tonight.”
