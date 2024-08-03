Bucs Star Defender Receives Hall of Fame Endorsement From Rival Linebacker
Slowly but surely, Lavonte David is beginning to receive some much deserved recognition.
It’s taken too long. And it still isn’t enough. But Buccaneers’ fans will take whatever they can get when it comes to outsiders acknowledging a player who has quietly become one of the franchise’s greatest of all time.
One of the most frustrating things for those loyal Bucs fans is seeing other star linebackers receive praise from around the league, while their own superstar receives little to none. Luke Kuechly, Bobby Wagner, and Patrick Willis — all tremendous players in their own right — are just some of the names often referred to as ‘HOF worthy’ players. That's not the problem — the problem is that these discussions usually take place without any mention of Lavonte David.
So it’s nice to learn that one of those players recently spoke up on David’s behalf. Although we don’t have a specific quote to reference, Kay Adams, the former host of Good Morning Football who now hosts her own show, the Up and Adams Podcast, suggested on Friday that Bobby Wagner believes that Lavonte David belongs in the Hall of Fame.
The statement was made on X, in response to an original post made by Carmen Vitali of FOX Sports, who once covered the Buccaneers and continues to support the players who so often get overlooked playing in Tampa.
The Bucs’ veteran star has been absurdly consistent over the course of his 11-year career in Tampa. And his production goes far beyond just TFLs.
In his career, David has produced an incredible 1,479 tackles, 28 forced fumbles, 33.5 sacks, and 12 interceptions. As impressive as those numbers are, they become even more impressive when compared to other all-time greats. I recently highlighted David’s stats in comparison to Patrick Willis, a player who is viewed as one of the greatest linebackers in 49ers history, and is set to be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year.
The most glaring difference between the two players, beyond the fact that David exceeds Willis’ total production by an absurd margin in each of the statistical categories shown, is that David is only a 1X Pro Bowler and 1X First-Team All-Pro. Compare this to Willis, who is a 7X Pro Bowler and 5X First-Team All-Pro, and you'll begin to realize just how underrated Lavonte David is.
This comparison is not meant to serve as an indictment on Patrick Willis. He was an incredible player who deserves to be in Canton. But instead, it should serve as a reminder that Lavonte David does too. Just ask Bobby Wagner.
