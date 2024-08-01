BREAKING: Buccaneers Make Tristan Wirfs Highest-Paid Offensive Lineman in NFL History
The deal is done, and Tristan Wirfs will be a Tampa Bay Buccaneer for the forseeable future.
Wirfs, Tampa Bay's All-Pro left tackle, has been looking for a contract extension all offseason, and now he has it. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Wirfs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers agreed to a five-year deal worth $140.63 million, 88.24 million of which is guaranteed. The deal not only makes Wirfs the highest-paid Buccaneer in the franchise's history but the highest-paid offensive lineman in the history of the league.
Wirfs was seeking a new contract this offseason but still didn't entirely hold out. He has participated in individual drills in training camp, but has elected to skip team drills to this point — but that ends Thursday. Wirfs has the deal he needs and will be full-go from here on out.
Wirfs told reporters earlier in the week that a contract was close, and that the "little things" were the last bits remaining. Those were likely Wirfs' guarantees and how long the contract was, and we now know both of those things — Wirfs will get $88.24 million of his contract guaranteed and it will last five years, making him a free agent again at the age of 30.
Breathe easy, Bucs fans. The team's best player isn't going anywhere.
