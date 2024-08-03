5 Key Takeaways From Day 9 of Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp 2024
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had their ninth day of training camp on Saturday. After three days of hitting, they were not in pads, but there were still a few things to note from the proceedings before the team gets a two-day break.
As always, BucsGameday was there in person to report on the action, and we've got five takeaways for you down below:
Penalties still a problem
The referees have been out at practice since pads came on, and although pads were off on Saturday, there were still plenty of flags flying.
Everything from false starts to holding have continued to plague Tampa Bay, and it was something Todd Bowles mentioned in his press conference after practice. It's still early, but Tampa Bay's first preseason game is next week and it will likely want those cleaned up sooner than later.
READ MORE: Ex-Bucs Teammate: Tristan Wirfs 'Should’ve Been Paid' Sooner
DB Tykee Smith leaves practice early
Tykee Smith departed practice early with a trainer. It looked to be an ankle injury, as Todd Bowles said after practice that he "tweaked it." That doesn't sound like it's quite as bad as what happened to Yaya Diaby, so with some rest, he could return to the fold fairly quick.
Rakim Jarrett and Devin Culp's strong camps continue
Rakim Jarrett is making it harder and harder to think about cutting him. He had a nice diving catch today and also beat Zyon McCollum on a crossing route that he took to the end zone.
Meanwhile, Devin Culp's camp is still going well. He's been getting the ball quite a bit and he's also put his athleticism on display, making a few nice catches on Day 9 and taking one to the end zone later in practice.
Kalen DeLoach gets time with the ones
Lavonte David took a veteran day today and SirVocea Dennis is a bit injured, so Kalen DeLoach had a lot of time with the first team. While Todd Bowles said after practice that DeLoach still needs the game to slow down for him a bit, he's looked fast in camp and has made some plays, including a fumble recovery and quite a few sacks.
Graham Barton's rookie rust still showing
Graham Barton is getting used to things, especially after a position change. He had a few bad snaps in a row heading into Day 9, and that trend unfortunately continued today — he had a low snap that Baker Mayfield was able to just grab in time.
It isn't super worrying given how early it is, but it is something he needs to clean up.
READ MORE: Bears' Caleb Williams Reveals He's Copying Tom Brady's Diet
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout training camp.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers Rookie Running Back on New Kickoffs: 'Make One Guy Miss And You're Gone'
• BREAKING: Buccaneers Make Tristan Wirfs Highest-Paid Offensive Lineman in NFL History
• Safety Jordan Whitehead Has High Praise For Tampa Bay Buccaneers Third-Year Corner
• Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield Tells Hilarious Story of Hitting Antoine Winfield Jr.'s Car