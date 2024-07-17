BREAKING: Buccaneers to Wear Throwback Uniforms Against NFC South Rival in 2024
The creamsicle uniforms returned to Tampa Bay for the first time in years in 2023, and it isn't going to go away any time soon.
The Buccaneers are slowly revealing the themes behind some of the games the team will play during the 2024 season. Incidentally, in a press release pertaining to an upcoming "Red Out" game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Dec. 8, the team revealed that it will be bringing back their creamsicle throwback uniforms against the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 27 at home.
Tampa Bay wore the uniforms last year against the Detroit Lions in Week 5, and it didn't go particularly well. The Bucs lost that game 20-6, with a decent defensive performance marred by a complete stall on offense.
In fact, Tampa Bay hasn't been incredibly fortunate in their throwback uniforms when wearing them as such. The team did it from 2009-12, and in the four games they played in them, they won just one of them against the Green Bay Packers. With that in mind, Tampa Bay has won just once in five recent attempts in orange, and it'll try to rectify that in October against a Falcons team in a game that could serve as its most important should the NFC South be tight at that juncture.
Tampa Bay wore these uniforms from the team's inception in 1976 to 1996, which saw a few bright spots here and there but marked a mostly futile time for the Buccaneers. Now, in 2024, this team has a chance to make them look good the best way a team can — with a win.
