Bucs News: QB Baker Mayfield Talks Liam Coen's Hiring, Re-Signing With Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wanted to make sure Baker Mayfield felt at home in Tampa Bay — even when he hadn't signed back to the team yet.
Mayfield recently appeared on an episode of the Pardon My Take podcast, where he talked about a number of topics pertaining to his time with the Bucs. Toward the end, he was asked about his input in helping the team pick a new offensive coordinator, and he recalled how surreal it was that the team was asking him for advice despite not signing him back yet.
"I'd be like, 'Wait, I don't even have a deal yet. What am I doing here?'," Mayfield said. "Part of it was them trying to get input, get the right guy in there, that making it more enticing no matter what the deal was that was offered. It did mean a lot during that process because that was the first time I'd been asked about anything."
Mayfield spoke highly of how the team communicated with him during this time. And while he stressed that the team had the right to pick whoever they wanted for the position, he mentioned that being able to give his input made him feel wanted when it came time to return to Tampa Bay and play under a coordinator he worked under in Liam Coen.
"They're still going to make their decision however they want to, they're probably just letting me feel good about it. Knowing that I'd worked with Liam before, I think that was a big part of it."
That being said, Mayfield was prepared for other options. The NFL is a business, and he kept his eye out for other potential suitors during the process.
When asked if any other teams had approached him, Mayfield said that he signed before free agency had really started so he wasn't really approached. That being said, there were two teams he thought may have reached out — the Atlanta Falcons and the Minnesota Vikings.
"I thought Atlanta was going to eventually offer when free agency came, and they signed Kirk before that," Mayfield said. "I thought Minnesota could be a chance. You just never know."
Thankfully, Mayfield signed back with the Buccaneers on a three-year deal worth up to $115 million. And with an offensive coordinator he helped pick and a place he calls home, he'll look to bring the Bucs to the playoffs for a fifth-straight year.
