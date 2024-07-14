Bucs News: WIll Tampa Bay Buccaneers All-Pro Left Tackle 'Hold In' During Training Camp?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off training camp for the 2024 season in less than two weeks and there is still a big question looming large over the team.
Bucs left tackle Tristan Wirfs has been an active participant during the team's offseason workouts, but put a hold on things during OTAs and mandatory minicamp due to contract concerns. Instead of holding out as some athletes do, Wirfs chose to "hold in". The popular new strategy is being used by players that sees them show up for workouts and classroom work but decline to participate during on-field work.
Wirfs is currently under contract on his fifth-year option with a salary set to pay him $18.2 million, but he has no security beyond this season. With injuries always just a snap away, Wirfs is seemingly seeking a new contract, one which will likely make him the highest-paid left tackle in league history.
However, with no contract resolution in sight, it is unclear if Wirfs will continue his "hold-in" once training camp begins on July 23. With a new offense to learn and a new set of players on the offensive line, including a new left guard next to him and possibly a new center, it is imperative to get Wirfs on the field to start to develop chemistry with his linemates and put what he sees in the classroom on the field.
Wirfs made the switch from right tackle to the left side last season due to necessity and excelled. While there were some hiccups along the way, he still notched another Pro Bowl berth under his belt and is expected to take a step forward at the position in 2024. To do that, however, he'll need to be on the field for training camp, hopefully with a new contract in hand that locks him up as a Buccaneer for the foreseeable future.
