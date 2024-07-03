NFL Scouting Guru Loves Buccaneers Rookie Wide Receiver
Greg Cossell is one of the most knowledgeable and respected draft analysts in the business. As an NFL Films producer for over 44 years, Cossell has been around the game for nearly half a century. Cossell’s bread and butter, though, is breaking down NFL draft prospects and projecting how they might fare in the league.
Cossell watches a ton of tape, and has rightfully earned his reputation as one of the most thorough and accurate NFL talent evaluators. So it should be music to Buccaneers fans’ ears hearing what Cossell recently had to say about Tampa Bay’s third round selection in this year’s draft, Jalen McMillan, as a guest on the Ross Tucker Podcast.
“I love Jalen McMillan, the kid they drafted out of Washington with their [fourth] pick, the wide receiver. He was hurt somewhat last year for the Huskies. Would not surprise me if he becomes their third receiver.”
After re-signing Mike Evans and having Chris Godwin yet another season removed from the serious knee injury he suffered back in 2021, you’re asleep at the wheel if you don’t believe the Buccaneers still have one of the best receiver duos in the league. That said, there are plenty of question marks about who will occupy the third receiver position.
Speedster Trey Palmer performed very well as a rookie last year. Despite being a sixth-round selection, Palmer proved that he belongs on an NFL field. His raw speed and big play ability added a new dimension to the Buccaneers’ offense. That said, Palmer did struggle with drops at points during the season, which was an area he needed to improve on coming out of Nebraska.
Although McMillan doesn’t have the speed that Palmer does, he will bring a more diverse set of skills to the Bucs’ receiver room. He is a masterful route-runner with good hands, and a knack for settling into open spaces against zone defenses. The biggest factor working against McMillan is that he is generally viewed as a ‘slot only’ receiver.
With Chris Godwin slated to move back to the slot receiver position, it’s fair to question what new offensive coordinator Liam Coen plans to do with McMillan. Will he play him out of position as the wide receiver opposite Mike Evans? Will Trey Palmer start as the team’s WR3, with McMillan being used to back up Chris Godwin in the slot? Will Palmer and McMillan be in a timeshare?
Regardless of how exactly the Tampa Bay Buccaneers plan to utilize Jalen McMillan this season, it is clear that the rookie wide receiver has the ability to make an impact on this football team from day one.
