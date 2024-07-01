Pro Football Focus Ranks Buccaneers Offensive Line Around Middle of League For 2024
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went a long way to improving their offensive line in the 2024 NFL Draft, but they still face a few unknowns.
The team drafted Graham Barton in the first round to play center, and also picked up some more depth on the line with UTEP's Elijah Klein. Additionally, the team brought in former Eagles guard Sua Opeta and former Giants guard Ben Bredeson to compete for a guard spot, which would see two of last year's five o-line spots go to new players in 2024.
That being said, that isn't guaranteed to fix the line, and Pro Football Focus kept this into account when ranking every NFL o-line unit for next season. The Bucs came in at No.17, a little bit below league average.
Here's what writer Zoltan Buday had to say about Tampa Bay's offensive line:
"Moving Tristan Wirfs from right tackle to left tackle paid off for the Buccaneers, with Wirfs finishing as the fifth-highest-graded offensive tackle in the league. Luke Goedeke also impressed at his new position on the right side, ranking 27th in PFF overall grade among all tackles.
There are quite a few question marks along Tampa Bay's interior offensive line, where first-round pick Graham Barton is expected to start from Day 1 at center."
The tackles are certainly a big part of Tampa Bay's line, and the duo of Wirfs and Goedeke are arguably one of the better ones in the league if Goedeke continues his strong play from last year. There are, however, indeed some big questions on Tampa Bay's offensive line.
Cody Mauch had a bit of a rough rookie year, so he'll need to take a jump in Year 2. Additionally, the other spot at guard will be occupied by either Bredeson or Opeta — Bredeson played rather poorly for the Giants last year while Opeta doesn't have a lot of starting experience after coming from the Eagles last season.
It will certainly be interesting to see how it goes in 2024. The Bucs' line could be middling again if Mauch, Barton and Opeta or Bredeson struggle to get going, but if they click, Tampa Bay could have fixed one of its biggest problems heading into next year.
