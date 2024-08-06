5 Key Takeaways From Day 10 of Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp 2024
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are officially in the double digits for training camp, beginning Day 10 on Tuesday after two days off. That tends to make teams a little rusty, and it showed today.
As always, BucsGameday was there in person to report on the action, and we've got five takeaways for you down below:
Interceptions continue, and Zyon McCollum shines
The defense was getting its hands on the football frequently on Day 10. Bucs corner Marcus Banks snagged a pick after Baker Mayfield forced a deep ball to Jalen McMillan, and Zyon McCollum made a great pick off Mayfield when he hid behind Mike Evans during a route and jumped it at just the right time.
There would have been a third, as Tavierre Thomas picked off Mayfield on a ball intended to Chris Godwin, but he bobbled the pick for just a beat and Godwin was able to take it back out of his hands and get the score.
Bad snaps still abound
Both centers had a bit of a rough day today. Both Robert Hainesy and Graham Barton had some slips, as Hainsey snapped a ball high to John Wolford during offensive drills and Graham Barton had a low snap during 11v11s. This is probably not too much to worry about, as Barton is still getting used to the NFL game, but it's something to note after a number of days.
READ MORE: Defense Could Hold Bucs' Biggest Position Battle in Training Camp
Tykee Smith, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka back to normal
Both cornerback Tykee Smith and edge rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka did not practice on Day 9, as both were dealing with a minor injury (with Smith leaving practice early after participating in the first part). Both appear to be fine, though, as they were practicing on Day 10 and appear to be right back in the fold.
Rookies have "mental work to do"
Todd Bowles sent a message to the rest of the team on Tuesday after practice. He mentioned that while the veterans on the team came back ready to play, the younger players had some "mental work" to do after a two-day absence.
This is understandable, and it will certainly be addressed before the Buccaneers take on the Bengals for their first preseason game on Saturday. The team, especially the young players, should get excited for that as the week draws to an end, so it will be a big test for them as they prepare for the action.
Yaya Diaby isn't in a walking boot
Not exactly beating the allegations that he wasn't built in a lab here. Diaby attended practice in regular clothes, but he was not in a walking boot after spraining his ankle last week. That's incredibly encouraging for the Bucs and their fans, as he could be ready to get back in action sooner than later.
READ MORE: Bucs CB Bryce Hall Enjoying Being Part of Team 'Brotherhood'
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout training camp.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Defense Could Hold Bucs' Biggest Position Battle in Training Camp
• Buccaneers Rookie Running Back on New Kickoffs: 'Make One Guy Miss And You're Gone'
• BREAKING: Buccaneers Make Tristan Wirfs Highest-Paid Offensive Lineman in NFL History
• Safety Jordan Whitehead Has High Praise For Tampa Bay Buccaneers Third-Year Corner