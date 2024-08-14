Buccaneers Ownership Reportedly Turned Down Record-Setting Offer to Sell Team
According to a report by Sportico, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' ownership group, the Glazer family, recently turned down a record-setting offer to sell the franchise. This is a bit of a bombshell, as there had been no news leaked previous to this report regarding a potential sale of the team.
"The Tampa Bay Buccaneers recently turned down a proposal to buy the franchise for a tick above the $6.05 billion that a group led by Josh Harris paid for the Washington Commanders last year, according to someone familiar with the details who was not authorized to speak publicly. If accepted, it would have set a record for the transaction of an NFL team and a global record for a control sale of a sports team".
No details have emerged regarding who the potential buyer was. But according to the article, they were someone deemed as a 'qualified buyer' by NFL standards. The Buccaneers organization has not yet commented on this news.
The article also states that the Glazers were approached, and did not solicit this offer. "The proposal for the Bucs was unsolicited by the Glazer family, and the two parties discussed the business of the franchise, including its financial results."
When considering this offer, it's no coincidence that the Bucs were a target of this mystery buyer. The Buccaneers' organization has had the greatest value increase since Sportico began their valuations of teams in 2020.
Once considered a perennial loser by NFL standards, the Buccaneers have won two Super Bowls in the past 25 years. For reference, the Dallas Cowboys, also known as 'America's Team', have had no such success. The Cowboys have zero Super Bowls in that same time frame, with 1996 being the last time they hoisted the coveted Lombardi Trophy.
Any talk of selling an NFL franchise naturally incites a level of panic amongst the fanbase. But in this case, it speaks more to the increased success (and value) of a franchise on the rise. Moreso, it proves to the Buccaneers' fans that the Glazers are committed to continuing to build on the success they have had since they first purchased the franchise back in 1995.
As is the case with most ownership groups in professional sports, the Glazer family has its fair share of critics. The family also owns storied premier league franchise Manchester United. However, after learning that the Glazers rejected what would have been a record sale for any NFL franchise, one has to imagine they've earned some grace from the fans in Tampa.
Breathe easy, Bucs fans. It looks like your beloved Buccaneers are staying in Tampa Bay. At least for the foreseeable future.
