Buccaneers Tight End Gets Good News After Injury Scare
There have been plenty of near-misses in training camps all across the NFL when it comes to injuries, and thankfully, it seems like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have experienced another one.
Buccaneers tight end Payne Durham left Day 1 of joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Wednesday with a knee injury, and head coach Todd Bowles revealed that he was being tested to see the extent of the injury. Thankfully, the X-rays and MRI came back negative, meaning that Durham should be okay.
The news comes after the Buccaneers had a similar scare with pass rusher Yaya Diaby, who was carted off at Buccaneers practice earlier in training camp. While initial fears were great, both his X-ray and MRI came back negative and he too should be fine for Week 1.
Payne Durham should be a big part of the offense in 2024, as tight end Cade Otton played a ridiculous amount of snaps last year. Durham should get more playtime in Year 2 in hopes that Otton won't be in quite as much, and he's had a promising camp so far up to this point. Hopefully, he can get better soon and offensive coordinator Liam Coen can start scheming him into the offense.
