Tom Brady Builds Ultimate Football Roster of Team USA Basketball Players
Seven-time Super Bowl champion and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is everywhere. Despite being officially retired from the NFL for well over a year now, Brady remains one of the most iconic and recognizable faces in the world.
Recently, Brady made a quick trip over to Paris to support the USA Olympic Team. Now a full-fledged social media enthusiast, Brady documented some of his experiences on his YouTube channel.
During one segment, Brady was challenged to create a football roster using only members of the Men’s Gold Medal Winning Basketball team.
After initially identifying LeBron James as his tight end, he later changed his mind, and moved James over to the wide receiver position to satisfy his desire for a deep threat on the outside.
Brady confidently proclaimed Jason Tatum as his quarterback without providing much rationale for the decision. If you ask me, the greatest shooter of all-time, Steph Curry, would have made for a more accurate passer with a lightning-quick release, but who am I to question the GOAT when it comes to discussing one’s potential to play the quarterback position?
Brady chose to employ Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards as his running back. Based on Ant’s explosive athleticism and downhill approach to attacking the basket, it’s tough to argue with that decision.
As a hypothetical general manager, Tom Brady also decided to utilize Team USA’s size on the ‘football field’ by having Anthony Davis and Joel Embid work as his tight ends. Likely envisioning a two-headed monster like the ones he had in New England with Rob Gronkowski, I have serious questions about the durability of that tight-end room.
Finally, to complement LeBron as his deep threat receiver, Brady opted to bring in Devin Booker as a ‘possession receiver’. Though more of a finesse player on the basketball court, it appears as though Brady sees Booker playing a role similar to what Chris Godwin did so well for him in Tampa Bay.
Cross-sport comparisons generally make for fun exercises. Although you may disagree with Brady's selections for his football roster, it's good to know the goat enjoys these types of hypothetical thought exercises as much as the rest of us.
