The 5 Lowest-Rated Bucs Defensive Players vs. Jaguars, Per PFF

These five Tampa Bay Buccaneers players could have made a better impression on defense against the Jaguars.

Aug 10, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Chris Braswell (43) catches a pass during warmups before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
/ Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers completed their second preseason game of the year this past weekend, dropping the matchup 20-7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team will now gear up to host the Miami Dolphins for joint practice this week before playing the team from down south in the final preseason game where we will see the Bucs' starters get their first action.

Neither team played their starters this past weekend, which could be the reason behind the sluggish feel around it. The Bucs' offense was only able to muster a single score on the night, and the defense struggled against the Jaguars' backup offense.

Although it wasn't quite as lopsided as it might have felt, these Buccaneers defenders will look to improve in their final preseason game after grading out poorly against the Jaguars.

1. OLB Chris Braswell

Chris Braswell
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Chris Braswell (43) bobbles a pass during a combined NFL football training camp session between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024 at EverBank Stadium’s Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

PFF Grade: 30.3

2. CB Tavierre Thomas

Tavierre Thomas
Nov 12, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Tavierre Thomas (4) reacts after a play against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports / Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 40.9

3. OLB Daniel Grzesiak

Daniel Grzesiak
Nov 11, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Donovan Smith (1) rushes against Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Daniel Grzesiak (9) in the second half at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports / Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 50.2

4. RE Logan Hall

Logan Hall
Jan 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Logan Hall (90) during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports / Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 50.4

5. SS Marcus Banks

Marcus Banks
Marcus Banks / Marcus Banks' 'X'

PFF Grade: 51.6

Published
Caleb is from Nashville, TN and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022. Caleb is an avid sports fan and former host of the Tribeoholics podcast. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole

