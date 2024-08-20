The 5 Lowest-Rated Bucs Defensive Players vs. Jaguars, Per PFF
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers completed their second preseason game of the year this past weekend, dropping the matchup 20-7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team will now gear up to host the Miami Dolphins for joint practice this week before playing the team from down south in the final preseason game where we will see the Bucs' starters get their first action.
Neither team played their starters this past weekend, which could be the reason behind the sluggish feel around it. The Bucs' offense was only able to muster a single score on the night, and the defense struggled against the Jaguars' backup offense.
Although it wasn't quite as lopsided as it might have felt, these Buccaneers defenders will look to improve in their final preseason game after grading out poorly against the Jaguars.
1. OLB Chris Braswell
PFF Grade: 30.3
2. CB Tavierre Thomas
PFF Grade: 40.9
READ MORE: 3 Key Takeaways From Day 17 of Buccaneers Training Camp 2024
3. OLB Daniel Grzesiak
PFF Grade: 50.2
4. RE Logan Hall
PFF Grade: 50.4
5. SS Marcus Banks
PFF Grade: 51.6
READ MORE: Buccaneers Wideout Chris Godwin Calls UDFA Wide Receiver a 'Great Fit'
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout training camp.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers Wideout Chris Godwin Calls UDFA Wide Receiver a 'Great Fit'
• Buccaneers Make Roster Moves As End of Training Camp Approaches
• Ex-Bucs Player Arrested For Allegedly Urinating on Passenger During Flight
• Washington Commanders Week 1 QB Starter vs. Buccaneers Revealed