3 Key Takeaways From Day 17 of Buccaneers Training Camp 2024
It was another easy practice for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it's also the second-to-last practice of training camp. Since the final one is a joint practice between the Bucs and the Dolphins, the team took it easy again today, not even wearing shells in this practice.
As always, BucsGameday was on location — check out our observations from the day at camp:
Mike Evans puts in the work
No one is surprised when Mike Evans plays well, but he was getting lots of targets today in particular. Baker Mayfield was delivering him the ball in numerous instances, and this included a really nice leaping catch from Evans at the far left side of the field on a nice high-point ball from Mayfield. Starters might not play often on Friday, but it will be nice to see Evans again in a gametime scenario.

Calijah Kancey dominates in 1v1 drills
Calijah Kancey's prowess as a pass rusher is the entire reason the Buccaneers drafted him, and he showed his power today in practice. He was a part of the 1v1 drills the offensive and defensive line participated in. He annihilated Elijah Klein on the one rep he took, getting past him almost untouched, and then beat Cody Mauch on his second rep even with Mauch holding him a bit. If he can improve his run-stuffing game this year, he could be a dangerous, dangerous lineman.
Team is getting healthier as Week 1 approaches
Some of the players that have not been participating have been coming back to the fold steadily, which is good news for Week 1. SirVocea Dennis, Devin Culp and Sterling Shepard were in black non-contact jerseys for team work today after all three did not participate in team work yesterday. Kameron Johnson, who is slowly coming back from a ribs injury, was full-go and is likely to make it for Friday's game against the Dolphins.
Provided that Yaya Diaby and Jordan Whitehead heal up before Week 1, the Buccaneers could be almost entirely healthy going into the regular season.

