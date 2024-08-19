Buccaneers Make Roster Moves As End of Training Camp Approaches
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced a series of roster moves on Monday coming off the heel of a 20-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in their second preseason game. While the Bucs have avoided serious injury throughout camp outside of guard Sua Opeta, who was placed on injured reserve after tearing his ACL, there have been numerous nagging injuries that have sidelined players on the team.
The latest to fall victim to the injury bug was defensive lineman Eric Banks. Banks signed with the Bucs in January on a futures contract and played 11 snaps on defense in the preseason opener against the Bengals. An injury sidelined him in Saturday's game against the Jags and he was subsequently waived on Monday with an injury designation.
The move means Banks will revert to the team's Injured reserve list if he goes unclaimed, but an injury settlement could be worked out if it is not deemed season-ending. Banks has had previous stints with the Rams, Chargers, Lions, and Cardinals, playing in two games for Arizona in 2023.
It wasn't all bad news for the Bucs, however. First-year tight end Tanner Taula, who has spent all of training camp on the active/non-football injury list, passed his physical and was activated to participate in Monday's practice. Taula spent all of last season on the practice squad with the Buccaneers and turned heads during the offseason with strong performances during OTAs and mandatory minicamp. He likely won't make the roster, but he is a strong option for the practice squad.
The Bucs also added to the roster by signing undrafted rookie defensive lineman Brandon Matterson on Monday. Matterson joined the team mid-practice donning the number 56, the jersey number Randy Gregory was supposed to wear. He originally signed with the Broncos at the conclusion of the draft and joins fellow UTSA alum Rashad Wisdom on the roster. With just a week left to make an impression, it will be an uphill battle for the rookie, but he has an opportunity to show the team what he can do.
