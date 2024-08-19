Buccaneers Wideout Chris Godwin Calls UDFA Wide Receiver a 'Great Fit'
They say if you put in the work and you have the talent, the NFL will find you. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have found a guy that makes that saying have wings for the plethora of Division II college football players hoping to get noticed every year.
Buccaneers undrafted free agent receiver Kameron Johnson had to go to another school's Pro Day to get in front of NFL scouts during the Pro Day season.
While it didn't lead to his getting drafted out of Barton College in Wilson, North Carolina, he did enough that Tampa Bay invited him in this offseason and he's done enough since arriving to catch the attention of several people, including veteran teammate Chris Godwin.
“Kam is somebody that’s come in, and I think he’s been a great fit for our room. I don’t know if many people knew about him coming in, but you can tell immediately when you watch him that he’s a baller," Godwin said of his teammate. "With receivers, one of the things that I look for the most is their eye discipline when it comes to catching the ball, and if you watch him, his eyes are always on the ball.
"His tracking of the ball in traffic, he makes tough catches like in contact. He makes good catches out in the open space. He runs really good routes. He’s a strong guy, [and a] smart kid. I like him and he’s a really good player.”
READ MORE: 3 Key Takeaways From Day 16 of Buccaneers Training Camp 2024
That's a lot of high praise from Godwin, who came into the league underrated himself as a third round pick out of Penn State. It's not quite the same, but Godwin knows a thing or two about overplaying your draft status.
Coach Todd Bowles was asked about Johnson as well, and though he gave a trademark short answer to the question, he was highly complimentary in it nonetheless.
“He’s very athletic, he’s a heck of a receiver, he’s got good return skills," Bowles said. "I’d like to see him under the lights a little bit and see him play, but he’s very athletic.”
Johnson has yet to play in a preseason game, but Bowles says he's trending in the right direction to do so ahead of Friday's finale against the Miami Dolphins. Given the new kickoff return rules that are in place, the team would love to see him be able to go in that contest.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield sounds like he wouldn't mind it either.
“Kam Johnson is a stud," Mayfield said last week. "I didn’t even know where Barton College was until like a few weeks ago. Whatever they fed him, it worked. He’s a polished receiver. He doesn’t say much, he locks in, and just does everything the right way. For us, it’s a kid that listens. [When] you bring in the physical aspect of it, he’s extremely smooth in his routes, he’s explosive – I think he can do a lot of things for us. He’s another good guy in our room that’s going to push everybody else to continue to raise that standard in the [wide] receiver room.”
Could Johnson nab a spot on the Bucs' active roster? Time will tell, but for now, he's certainly doing enough to gain attention around the facility. Here's hoping we get to see him do the same on the playing surface this weekend.
READ MORE: Washington Commanders Week 1 QB Starter vs. Buccaneers Revealed
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout training camp.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Washington Commanders Week 1 QB Starter vs. Buccaneers Revealed
• The 5 Highest-Rated Bucs Offensive Players vs. Jaguars, Per PFF
• The 5 Highest-Rated Bucs Defensive Players vs. Jaguars, Per PFF
• Buccaneers First-Round Pick Secures Starting Job Week 1 Against Commanders