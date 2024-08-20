The 5 Lowest-Rated Bucs Offensive Players vs. Jaguars, Per PFF
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense didn't quite get things going under the bright lights on Saturday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars in their second preseason game as they were only able to muster up a single touchdown and extra point on their way to losing the contest 20-7.
None of the Bucs starters played this past weekend, which could be attributed to the fact that the offense couldn't get much going. That will change for Tampa Bay this week, as the starters will see their first game action in the team's final preseason game against the Miami Dolphins who will also be making their way to Tampa for joint practices.
With spots still open for grabs and opportunities to take advantage of, the following offensive players will look to improve off last week as they were the lowest-graded offensive players per Pro Football Focus.
1. TE Sal Cannella
PFF Grade: 42.4
2. C Avery Jones
PFF Grade: 43.1
3. LG Xavier Delgado
PFF Grade: 44.6
4. WR Latreal Jones
PFF Grade: 46.4
5. RG Cody Mauch
PFF Grade: 49.4
