The 5 Lowest-Rated Bucs Offensive Players vs. Jaguars, Per PFF

These five Tampa Bay Buccaneers players could have made a better impression on offense against the Jaguars.

Caleb Skinner

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tre Flowers (37) helps prevent a potential touchdown pass to Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Latreal Jones (85) during fourth quarter action. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at EverBank Stadium for the Jaguars second preseason game of the season Saturday, August 17, 2024. The Jaguars came away with a 20 to 7 victory over the Buccaneers. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tre Flowers (37) helps prevent a potential touchdown pass to Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Latreal Jones (85) during fourth quarter action. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at EverBank Stadium for the Jaguars second preseason game of the season Saturday, August 17, 2024. The Jaguars came away with a 20 to 7 victory over the Buccaneers. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] / Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense didn't quite get things going under the bright lights on Saturday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars in their second preseason game as they were only able to muster up a single touchdown and extra point on their way to losing the contest 20-7.

None of the Bucs starters played this past weekend, which could be attributed to the fact that the offense couldn't get much going. That will change for Tampa Bay this week, as the starters will see their first game action in the team's final preseason game against the Miami Dolphins who will also be making their way to Tampa for joint practices.

With spots still open for grabs and opportunities to take advantage of, the following offensive players will look to improve off last week as they were the lowest-graded offensive players per Pro Football Focus.

1. TE Sal Cannella

Sal Cannella
Mar 30, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Birmingham Stallions defensive back Chris Jackson (1) tackles Arlington Renegades tight end Sal Cannella (80) during the second half at Choctaw Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 42.4

2. C Avery Jones

Avery Jones
Jul 25, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Robert Hainsey (70) and guard Avery Jones (66) work out during training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports / Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 43.1

3. LG Xavier Delgado

Xavier Delgado
Oct 9, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Connor Bazelak (8) takes the snap from offensive lineman Xavier Delgado (72) against the North Texas Mean Green during the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports / Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 44.6

4. WR Latreal Jones

Latreal Jones
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Gary Brightwell (35) and linebacker Tanner Muse (53) look as the ball bounces away after they broke up an early fourth quarter pass intended for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Latreal Jones (8). The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at EverBank Stadium for the Jaguars second preseason game of the season Saturday, August 17, 2024. The Jaguars came away with a 20 to 7 victory over the Buccaneers. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] / Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

PFF Grade: 46.4

5. RG Cody Mauch

Cody Mauch
Nov 5, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and T guard Cody Mauch (69) celebrates Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton (88) touchdown reception against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports / Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 49.4

