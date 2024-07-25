The Best Quotes From Day 2 of Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp
The Bucs are back at it, as training camp has officially begun. Here are some of the best quotes from today's practice on July 25.
Bucs Head Coach Todd Bowles
On the second day of practice:
“I thought they did a good job [with] recall, both sides of the ball, execution-wise. The offense got some good plays in two-minute [drill] that they finished the game – defense has to learn how to finish. [There were] a lot of sacks and non-sacks and penalties on both sides of the ball that we’ve got to clean up, but the concentration was there, so we can start with that and go from there.”
On how he’s looking for the young tight end room to make the jump to the next level:
“The jump is understanding the scheme, first. Obviously, the physicalness will take care of itself when the pads come on. Cade [Otton] has done a great job the past two years that he’s been here. He feels like the vet of the group right now. The young guys have to catch up and come along. There are a lot of nuances that group has to take care of – they’ve done a good job thus far.”
On what he sees from second-year players who successfully take the step to the next level:
“You see the shape they come in [at] and you see the understanding in the spring. Really, you see it when they’re playing faster and not thinking. You see that with Yaya [Diaby] right now – you see him understanding the defense [and] not even close to where he was last year. He was just being brute strength. Right now, his technique, his awareness of the game and everything he’s doing is outstanding.”
On the challenge in trying to practice the new kickoff rules while still not going full speed at practice:
“It’s different. It’s different. Until we get in pads and probably get a scrimmage or two under our belt and see how we can cut the kinks out and how everybody is trying to play it, it’s going to be relatively new. The preseason practices will be important and the game will be even more important [for] how we want to set it up and how we want to do things, as well as how we want to defend it.”
Bucs WR Chris Godwin
On how it feels to be back in the slot:
“Honestly, it’s been a lot of fun. I’ve had a lot of success there in the previous four years before last year. So, I think it feels good to be back in there. It gives me a lot of versatility. But, I think, situationally and formationally, I might end up outside sometimes, back to what I was doing before. But also, I think that we have a lot of good guys, too. We have a really great room. We’ve got a couple of vets in me and Mike [Evans] and ‘Shep’ (Sterling Shepard), and we’ve got a bunch of young guys that are hungry and ready to step up and make some plays. I think you saw a lot of that today.”
On teammates saying he looks as good as he ever has:
“I’m feeling pretty good, man. I think that any time you’re coming off the injury that I did, it takes a few years to kind of get back. I’ve always been the type of person [where] I’m never really focused on dwelling on the past – I’m just trying to do the best I can with what I have. The last two years…two years ago, the first year off the injury, I was doing pretty good but I could tell something was a little bit missing. Last year was a little bit better, so this year, I’m looking to step back up again. I think only time will really tell how things play out, but I’m feeling pretty good about this year. Honestly, I’m just eager for the opportunity.”
Bucs CB Zyon McCollum
On whether guarding WR Mike Evans carries extra significance:
"Sure. I mean, I've been dreaming of being matched up with him since I was a little kid. I was in high school when he was in the league, and I look up to him, and he's a hometown hero, basically. So, of course, it means a little bit more making a play against him, especially the caliber player that he is. But as training camp goes on, I am going to win some, he’s going to win some; It's going to be a great match up all fall."
On how his speed and quickness fit into Head Coach Todd Bowles’ defensive schemes:
"Definitely in man coverage When somebody gives me a release, I don't have to be on top. I don't have to be in a dominant position. So, it just allows me to be more comfortable, backpedal a little bit slower, anticipate breaks a little bit more, and so just use my speed in that way."
Bucs WR Jalen McMillan
On having a good start at training camp:
“I’m just taking in everything that Chris [Godwin] and Mike [Evans] are teaching me and everything ‘B-Mac’ (Wide Receivers coach Bryan McClendon) is teaching me, so [I’m] just being levelheaded and staying confident in my abilities.”
On what he thinks of the offense:
“This offense moves you around. No matter what position you play, you’re going to be in different spots, so at the end of the day you have to know every position. You have to know every small detail in that playbook, but also you just have to be a dog. They’re going to give you a ton of opportunities. Just catch the ball and make plays.”
On the chance to be in the NFL:
“My last college season I got hurt. I wasn’t able to play that whole season until the very end so I’m hungry. I feel like I should’ve gotten drafted higher, but at the end of the day God puts you in positions that you’re meant for, and I feel like I’m meant for this moment, and I feel like this isn’t too big for me. The fact that I’m playing with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, I mean why not? I’m blessed to be in this position.”
