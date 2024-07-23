Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Training Camp Preview: Cornerback
Training camp is upon us for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and there are still a lot of uncertainties that will need to be answered when players report to the Advent training facility. Roster spots are up for grabs as well as key battles for starting positions along the offense and defense. A new offense is also being installed that will take time to learn the intricacies. And rookies who are set to have key roles on the team will need to show they can handle the first obstacle in their inaugural season.
Throughout this series, we'll examine the battles for starting jobs, backup positions, and players vying for final roster spots. Up next is the cornerback position.
Starters
Jamel Dean
There are concerns about Dean's ability to stay healthy (and rightfully so) but what shouldn't be in question is his ability to play ball. Dean is one of the better corners in the NFL when he's not dealing with injury. In the 2022 season, he graded out as PFF's best man-press cover corner in the entire league. He has the speed to keep up with burners and is physical in the run game, which often gets overlooked, but will need to stay on the field this season with questionable depth at the position. Oh yeah — and he'll need to catch some balls.
Zyon McCollum
The Bucs are extremely high on McCollum and it's easy to see why. He has all the measurables you look for in an outside corner and the speed to go with it. He showed immense improvement from Year 1 to Year 2 and started nine games last season all over the field and didn't look out of place. Coming into this season, things have really slowed down for the corner as to where he is not relying on his speed as much and knows his assignments and the playbook from every vantage point in the secondary. He is primed for a breakout season in 2024.
Backup
Bryce Hall
Hall comes over from the Jets this offseason and has a full year of starting experience under his belt and more. He provides the Bucs veteran depth at the position and the team has been high on what he can bring to the table. He got beat a few times by Mike Evans in OTAs (who hasn't) but gives the Bucs an experienced corner in case injuries pop up this season.
Vying For A Spot
Josh Hayes
Hayes is making the switch from learning the nickel and safety spot to the outside this offseason, though his real contributions come on special teams for the Bucs. Last season, he led the NFL in special teams tackles. He will need to show the switch isn't too much for him and he's up to the task, but he's a good bet to make the roster due to his special teams prowess. He isn't a lock, though, as the Bucs have a stable of young corners vying for roster spots.
Keenan Isaac
Isaac joined the Bucs as an undrafted rookie last season and was one of the stars of training camp. He didn't make it on the initial 53-man roster, was signed to the practice squad and was elevated Week 4, logging snaps on special teams. He was later signed to the active roster and played special teams in another game before being released and signed back to the practice squad. He signed a futures contract in January and will be in the mix for one of the final corner spots and the practice squad.
Tyrek Funderburk
Funderburk signed with the Bucs as an undrafted free agent this offseason and has turned heads in camp. He's had an interception and nearly made a few others with good coverage in his opportunities. Head coach Todd Bowles singled him out as someone he was looking forward to seeing when pads come on. He picked up the playbook quickly and will be in the battle for one of the final corner spots and is certainly in consideration for the practice squad.
Andrew Hayes
Hayes signed on with the Bucs after attending rookie minicamp as an undrafted tryout player. He made some good plays in off-season work and is likely fighting for a practice squad spot.
Summary
At outside corner, so much depends on whether Dean can stay healthy and if McCollum can take the next step in his development. The Bucs are certainly banking on it as they go into camp with limited depth at the position. Hall gives them a veteran player who has played the position at a high level but behind him are first and second-year players. If injuries strike the room, the Bucs will need to scramble to find quality starting corners. And even though Bowles hasn't balked at playing younger players the experience in the room is lacking, However, if the tandem of Dean and McCollum stay healthy and pan out, the secondary as a whole has the ability to be a dangerous one.
