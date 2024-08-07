5 Key Takeaways From Day 11 of Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp 2024
It was Day 11 for Buccaneers training camp, and it was a tale of two venues — the team started outside but, rain forced the team to finish indoors.
As always, BucsGameday was there in person to report on the action, and we've got five takeaways for you down below:
Trey Palmer has one of his best outings of camp
Trey Palmer is currently in a battle with Buccaneers wideout Jalen McMillan, and he's been getting outshined so far. That being said, he had a big day today — he caught two big deep ball passes, with one coming from a beautiful Baker Mayfield football down the middle of the field to big applause. Today was a strong day for him, and Tampa Bay will hope he displays more of that prowess as camp continues.
Defensive backs continue to strike
There was another slew of interceptions today. Tyrek Funderburk, Josh Hayes, and Kaevon Merriweather all got their hands on the football, which head coach Todd Bowles is likely pretty happy about — he's wanted his defense in the position to get more turnovers.
That being said, it's a bit of a double-edged sword. And with the feast...
Kyle Trask has a rough go of it
...Comes the famine.
Of those three interceptions today, two of them came from Kyle Trask passes. And while Trask had a good deep ball to wideout Cody Thompson earlier in the day, he didn't finish out strong and the two picks he did throw weren't exactly tough ones for Merriweather and Hayes.
There's somewhat of a competition for backup quarterback in Tampa Bay, and as both have thrown some interceptions in camp and struggled elsewhere, it will be interesting to see where the Bucs go there.
Graham Barton continues to be tested
Graham Barton is splitting reps with Robert Hainsey in first-team work at center, and while he is likely to win that competition, he's certainly been tested throughout camp.
Barton got to participate in 1v1 work with the defensive line, and he was tasked with lining up against Vita Vea. And while Vea bested him plenty, Barton was able to hold his own some reps and is getting used to the power he'll be seeing in the NFL.
Cade Otton has a big day
Tight ends have been somewhat of a focal point this camp, and Cade Otton is no exception. He caught two nice passes in on the right side of the field to start 11v11 work and also had a nice touchdown in red zone work, catching a laser from Baker Mayfield in the center of the end zone.
Cade Otton played a lot of snaps last year, so he'll hopefully get some relief from that this year. But if he can take a step up, Tampa Bay's offense would add an entire new dimension.
