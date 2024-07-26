Buccaneers Rookie Wide Receiver Wants To Earn Baker Mayfield's Trust in Training Camp
The first week of Buccaneers' training camp is wrapping up today, but we are still just getting started with football season. Plays are being made, connections are being built, and camaraderie is beginning to see its first forms of life at One Buc Place as the Buccaneers gear up for the 2024 season.
The 2023 version of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shocked the league, and they are once again doubted entering 2024 and will look to prove those that do, wrong. The Bucs had a successful offseason through free agency and the NFL draft, albeit flying under the radar a little bit.
While free agency players likely know their role, the rookies will be vying for playing time, hoping to contribute early on. It goes without saying that first-round pick Graham Barton will be starting along the offensive line. Others, like RB Bucky Irving and WR Jalen McMillan, will be battling to earn snaps with teammates in their position groups.
92nd overall pick wide receiver Jalen McMillan has been impressive since he arrived in Tampa Bay and appears to be squarely in line for a position battle with 2023 NFL draft pick Trey Palmer for the Buccaneers' WR3 spot.
McMillan is trending upwards and has the tools to be an above-average WR in the league, but he still has lots to learn and it helps coming into a team with a ton of veterans around him, including his quarterback Baker Mayfield. Following Thursday's practice, McMillan spoke to the media about his relationship with his new QB.
"Obviously [he's] someone I look up to. Just watching him growing up – it's something crazy to be able to [have] him be my quarterback now. Ever since day one, he's been giving me a lot of game," McMillan said. "During routes out here, he'll make sure I go with him so that we can get a good timing down and just giving me small tips on my game and on his game too so that I can adjust. Great leader. He just knows how to put the ball in the right place."
McMillan building a rapport with Mayfield is a pleasant sight to see. Being on the same page and in a groove with one another only enhances the connection between a WR and QB, and for McMillan, this is imperative as he looks to develop into a well-rounded NFL wideout and start earning more of the snap share at WR.
Mayfield's leadership with McMillan doesn't come as a shock as he has proven over and over again the type of character he has and his leadership style. While McMillan is just getting implemented into what the Bucs and Mayfield want to do, his goal during his first training camp is to earn his QB's trust.
"One of my biggest goals for camp is to make Baker [Mayfield] trust me with everything in his body. Whenever he throws the ball my way, I just want to be able to catch it, bring it in, and just make myself be a target to him," McMillan said.
Whether he "wins" the third starting WR spot or not, McMillan is doing everything that he should be as he enters his first season in the NFL and should see a decent amount of snaps in Tampa Bay with his abilities to find open space in defenses for big playmaking.
