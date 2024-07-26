Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield: 'When I Settle In, Good Things Happen'
It took a little bit for Baker Mayfield to find a home after he was discarded by the Cleveland Browns in favor of Deshaun Watson during the very beginning of the 2022 offseason. Now, he just might have found his place.
Mayfield played good football for the Buccaneers in 2023, throwing 28 TDs and 10 INTs with over 4,000 yards passing, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made sure to reward him for it. They gave him a three-year deal worth $115 million, and if he remains stout at the QB position, he'll be able to securely play through all of it.
Mayfield reflected on this a bit when talking to reporters on Friday, and he talked about finding a home in Tampa Bay and settling into a groove with a squad that retains many of its players from last year.
"My NFL career, has it been what I want it to be? No, but it’s gotten me to this point to where I signed a long-term deal," Mayfield said Friday. "When I settle in, good things happen. I know how I am, I know how I operate. When I can truly dig my feet in to make a difference in the culture and the people around me and make people better – that’s when I’m at my best."
Tampa Bay is a place that Mayfield can do that. And as he mentioned, it's been a little bit since he's had stability like he currently has with the Bucs, and he intends to use that to his advantage when it comes to building team chemistry and getting to work on a new season.
"I haven’t been in a place for very long without coaching changes in a long time. I go back to Oklahoma for four years was the longest point and then to Cleveland – but we still had coaching changes in and out at pretty much every year. It’s just different. I have no doubt in my mind," Mayfield said.
Mayfield has no quarterback competition this time around, and he'll get all the first-team reps he desires en route to Tampa Bay's first regular season game against the Commanders this fall.
