Bucs News: Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Gives Props to Bucs Legends
Baker Mayfield hasn't even played two seasons of football for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he's already fitting right in — in more ways than one.
Mayfield has had some great teammates during his 2023 campaign with the Bucs, and now, ahead of his second year with the team, he's going to bat for some of Tampa Bay's legends who don't get enough love in the national circle.
Mayfield was recently on the Pardon My Take podcast, and he was asked about Mike Evans, who is constantly underrated among football fans and pundits alike. Mayfield made sure to give him his props right away, agreeing with the hosts who said that Evans is a Top 5 wideout to ever play the game.
"If he has an average year statswise, for his record, he'll still be top 10 in touchdowns, he's up there in yards," Mayfield said. "I know he's had some good quarterbacks, but he's had a bunch of different ones. He is the consistent one."
Mayfield didn't stop there, though. He of course had to give props to Lavonte David, who has also gotten a similar treatment while playing amazing football for the Buccaneers in times when the team wasn't good enough to earn him recognition.
"I'd be remiss to say, Lavonte David as well. Another one of those guys in Tampa that gets no recognition — the dude is a Hall of Famer," Mayfield said. " He's unbelievable."
Now that both are going to the playoffs regularly, they're finally starting to get their due. And Mayfield can help them out even further by leading the team to the postseason again in 2024.
