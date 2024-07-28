Buccaneers First-Rounder Graham Barton Talks His Training Camp Experience So Far
Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie Graham Barton was always going to have to adjust to the NFL level — every rookie does, even if they're a first-rounder like he is. That being said it seems like it's moving along nicely.
Barton has impressed throughout the offseason, and now, he's been taking first-team reps in route to likely earning the starting position at center for Tampa Bay. And since coming back from offseason work and hitting the field for training camp, Barton feels like he's been getting along well in the next stage of his NFL career.
"It's good to get back with the guys, start to learn, restart the offense and sort of get through and learn in detail and the point of the first couple of days," Barton said. "Make mistakes, correct them, sort of get the kinks out, get in motion."
Getting the kinks out can be tough when you face certain players, too. There are no pads yet (that'll come on Day 5), but he still has to go up against players like Vita Vea and Calijah Kancey, who have been playing great football lately.
Barton isn't afraid of that challenge. In fact, he revels in it.
"It's sort of like a sink-or-swim deal, right? You learn a lot from going against them and you can also get some confidence when you feel like you have a decent rep against them," Barton said. "Learn, hey, this is what I need to stick to. Or Hey, these are some things, this is a technique. When I did this, well, this worked. So I mean, those guys are great."
Picking up on those things is hard as a rookie, but Barton has help. He'll be working with new offensive line coach Kevin Carberry, who offensive coordinator Liam Coen brought in after working with him in Los Angeles with the Rams.
Barton has a very good impression of Carberry and his attention to detail, something he says is a big factor in helping him learn.
It helps to have someone who's that attentive to detail and that demanding of technique, and so it's really great for me," Barton said. "It's really great for my development. Excited to build a relationship with him and continue to work on it through the fall."
