The Best Quotes From Day 3 of Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp
The Bucs are back at it as training camp has officially begun. Here are some of the best quotes from Friday's practice on July 26.
Bucs HC Todd Bowles
On how the defense has performed at the start of training camp:
“They did some good things. Obviously, we’re working on concentration. I think there were penalties on both sides of the ball that helped drives and negated drives. We’re working on finishing and being smart in situational football. I thought it was tied with the flow of practice today. In two-minute [drill], they did some good things that they didn’t yesterday. At the end of the ballgame, guys have got to make plays. The offense made a play at the end, so it’s been good competition.”
On WR Sterling Shepard:
“He’s coming on. Obviously, he got here late. He’s made some plays the last two days. He’s still grasping the offense and still learning some things, but he’s a true pro. He’s here bright and early in the morning, not too long after I’m here. He gets himself ready. He’s got great quickness when healthy. He’s a heck of a football player. It’ll be interesting to see how he fits in.”
On how the offensive line is looking:
“They’re smart and they’re playing together. When the pads come on, you’ll be able to tell more about the offensive line. All of them look strong and all of them look tough, but we’re trying to keep people off the ground right now. I think right now, they’re working well together. We’re moving some people around in there. When pads come on in the next week and a half, you’ll really start to see how it develops.”
Bucs QB Baker Mayfield
On adjusting to the new offense:
“Yeah, information-wise, I think the guys definitely retained a lot. Normally the first couple of days, there’s quite a few mental errors or missed assignments. There’s still a little bit of that, but for the most part, we didn’t take steps back. That’s the important thing – we kept going forward, we made the foundation of the system in the spring, and guys carried that over. Now, it’s just time to continue to improve on the details, continue to communicate, and get on the same page.”
On what the No. 1 priority is to make this offense better:
“Just more [consistency]. There were some games that we ran the ball well last year, there were some games where we didn’t throw it well. It’s just the consistency. We started out 3-1 and then lost six-of-seven in the middle of the year. So, just more consistency. For us as an offense, being more consistent overall. I have the utmost faith in our defense and the guys that we have and [Head Coach] Todd [Bowles] calling that and leading those guys. So, for us, just being more consistent. Consistently putting on a show out there and putting points on the board. It’s just everything – being more detailed in the run game, being more detailed in the pass game, the screen game, everything. The offense goes to the next level when everybody is on the same page when we just do it consistently.”
On how valuable the ‘call-it’ periods of practice are:
“The call-it periods are so vital, because the scripted stuff…Obviously, you need to study the script and what’s coming the next day at practice, but you see what’s in what order, what plays are canned with what. It’s so different when it comes to a game. Like, yes, you know the game plan, but you don’t know what play call is coming next. So, to be able to see the play calls come in, how guys react, how quickly they get lined up and understand and know what they’re doing and get it executed – that’s real ball. The call-it periods are when, to me, I really start judging guys if they’re playing fast and doing their job at a high level. Yesterday, I think our guys did that really, really well.”
Bucs OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
On embracing his role on the team:
“You love getting sacks. Those feel great, but with a defense like this, we have a lot of smart players, a lot of versatile players. I have no problem with opening up, dropping in coverage, covering a receiver, peeling on running backs, so that other dudes can eat and ultimately, get turnovers, surprising offenses, all of the disguises that we like to do on the defense. I love my role. I love doing whatever Coach [Bowles] schemes up, and I’ll do it 100% every time.”
On his main focuses this season:
“Continue to get wins, shutouts on defense for sure, so we have to get a lot of turnovers. We have to get the ball out of the quarterbacks’ hands, strip sacks, we have to punch the ball out of the running backs [hands]. We have to just make havoc and I think that will be the goal. After that, we’ll see what happens.”
On being a veteran of the group:
“I like it. It’s another challenge that gives me an opportunity to have someone to … I can have my rookie [Chris] Braswell, he’s been super receptive to anything - questions after every play, asking how he can do something better, so it just keeps me on my toes and elevates my game when I have to have that right answer for someone. It definitely improves my game.”
Bucs RG Cody Mauch
On where he wants to grow as a player entering his second NFL season:
"I would say just more consistency. I really thought every game I played got a little bit better last year, but now, to just eliminate some of those stupid mistakes, stupid losses on different reps, try to get rid of those, and just play better consistently, if that makes sense."
On his confidence level and how teammate chemistry can affect it:
"Yeah, really confident. You know, I think the biggest thing is seeing so many reps last year, which was just huge for me. You really understand the speed of everything now. It's kind of day-to-day here for practice now, too. You know what to expect; your head is not really spinning as much for that so that you can focus on other things, but we’ve got a great O-line room, too, and the team; everyone is just great to be around. So, it makes it really easy when the guys that you're working with every day are such great guys."
On the biggest change in Tampa Bay’s offensive line entering the 2024 season:
"Not that we weren't on the same page last year, but just guys collectively playing better and more together, I guess, if that makes sense. That's the biggest thing with O-line: if one guy is off, there is going to be a leakage somewhere, and someone will get through. So, just kind of being on the same page all the time, and we're a lot more comfortable with each other now just playing together for a while."
