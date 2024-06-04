CBS Sports Has Buccaneers Going Over Their 2024 Win Total Over/Under
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are being doubted again ahead of the 2024 NFL season.
Last season, the Bucs weren't even supposed to get close to competing for the NFC South crown or making the playoffs, but they played the year with a chip on their shoulders, going 9-8 in the regular season before making it to the Divisional Round.
Even with the successes from last season and this year's offseason, Tampa Bay is once again not being respected, as the Atlanta Falcons, who signed Kirk Cousins coming off an Achilles injury and brought in a new head coach in Raheem Morris, are the preseason favorites to win the NFC South.
READ MORE: Three Observations from Day 8 of Buccaneers 2024 OTAs
Even so, the Buccaneers over/under win total amongst several sportsbooks is set around 8.5. An over hit here would likely be enough for the Bucs to once again reach the playoffs. With the excellent offseason, paired with the weaknesses elsewhere in the NFC South, CBS Sports' Will Brinson is taking the over win total for the Bucs even with a gauntlet of top-tier teams that they will have to face throughout the season.
Here's a little bit of what he said about the Bucs:
"Conversely, the Bucs are being disrespected again this offseason. We ALL whiffed on them last year and Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans and crew clearly used the doubters as motivation. The offense is a bit of a question mark, with Dave Canales going to the Panthers, but Baker has experience working with new OC Liam Coen from his time with the Rams and GM Jason Licht added a new center in Graham Barton along with new weapons in running back Bucky Irving and receiver Jalen McMillan.... The schedule is a little scary: the AFC West plus the NFC East plus first-place matchups against the Lions, Ravens and 49ers are brutal. The Bucs play Baltimore, Atlanta, K.C. and San Francisco in a four-week stretch, including the Chiefs and Niners back-to-back before their Week 11 bye. Ouch. I'd trust the roster and organization and lean over with the big plus money number here I think, though.
Lean: Buccaneers Over 8.5 (+125)"
READ MORE: Buccaneers Starting CB Ranked Middle of Pack in PFF Cornerback Rankings
I tend to agree here with Brinson. Yes, the Buccaneers have some tough matchups once again this season after the success they saw last season, but the continuity carrying over from last season with improved depth and other pieces should allow for Tampa Bay to compete and maybe win a game or two that they shouldn't. If the Bucs are able to eclipse this win total, they once again set themselves up nicely to make the postseason.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.