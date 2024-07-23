Buccaneers Offensive Star Expected to Attend Training Camp, Could Hold In
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have brought back a number of important free agents to the team by giving them big deals. But one of their star players already signed wants an extension, and Bucs fans everywhere will be watching what he does once training camp gets underway.
Discussions of whether or not left tackle Tristan Wirfs would hold out of training camp have floated back and forth since the end of minicamp. Wirfs is looking for a new extension while playing on his fifth-year option, and he "held in" at minicamp — he attended, but did not participate in any team drills. And that may be the case heading into training camp, too.
The Tampa Bay TImes' Rick Stroud reported on Tuesday that Wirfs will be attending training camp — whether or not he participates, however, remains to be seen.
Wirfs is looking to become the highest-paid tackle in the NFL, and he'd certainly deserve it. He's been one of Tampa Bay's best players since coming to the team in 2020 when he helped it win its second franchise Super Bowl trophy. Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht has had a lot to take care of this offseason, but eventually, he'll make sure one of his team's superstars is locked up.
In speaking wiith our own JC Allen on the Pirate Parlay podcast, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen said he expects Wirfs to be out at training camp and that he would support him either way.
I do. I expect him out there and we'll have to see how that shakes out in terms of how they handle that," Coen said. "He's been great. He's been working out, he looks awesome, so I don't expect anything else but hey man, support him either way and whatever happens, we'll have to kind of see how that plays out."
