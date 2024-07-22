Two Buccaneers Players Appear in Opening Stint of NFL Top 100 in 2024
The NFL Top 100 list comes out every year right before the season begins, and every year, it's met with some controversy.
The list is created by NFL players, and much like high school superlatives, it usually consists of NFL players voting for their teammates or friends. That being said, it can often be a good way to look into where certain players stand in the eyes of their peers, and for the 2024 edition, two Tampa Bay Buccaneers players have already made the list.
The NFL revealed numbers 100 through 81 on Monday, and an offensive and defensive player each out of Tampa Bay has made the cut so far. Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David clocked in at No. 99, while offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs made the cut at No. 85.
We would beg to differ on both rankings. David remains one of the best coverage linebackers in the NFL, and Tristan Wirfs is likely a top 3 tackle in the league — that being said, it's an honor to be included on the list in the first place, and it's just another reminder of the talent that the Buccaneers have heading into the 2024 season.
Because only 100 through 81 was unveiled, there are certain to be more Buccaneers players named. Players like wide receiver Mike Evans and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. are certain to make an appearance, and perhaps Baker Mayfield could show up after a revitalizing year in 2023. it will be interesting to see just how respected Tampa Bay's players are in comparison to the rest of the league.
