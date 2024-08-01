Todd Bowles Shares Update After Buccaneers’ Yaya Diaby Suffers Significant Injury
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were in a celebratory mood when Tristan Wirfs was extended on Thursday, but it quickly turned sour toward the end of camp when outside linebacker Yaya Diaby went down on the field.
Diaby was carted off after his ankle was rolled up on by Vita Vea on an 11v11 rep and was carted off by trainers — though he hopped in the front seat of the car and didn't lie down in the back. Todd Bowles was asked about Diaby once media spoke to him, and he said that he had no prognosis at the time.
“It’s an ankle [injury], that's all we know right now,” Bowles said. “We'll see what the prognosis is as we go forward... Right now, we’re hopeful, so we'll wait and see before we say all was lost right now. But, you know, he was having great camp. He's a great player. Just wish for the best."
It seems as if those wishes may come to fruition. BucsGameday's own JC Allen reported shortly after practice that the team did not think Diaby tore his Achilles, and PewterReport reported the same shortly afterward. Achilles tests are typically performed very fast, so that news is encouraging for Diaby.
The Buccaneers are counting on Diaby to be a big part of their pass rush in 2024, so hopefully good news comes back for him and Tampa Bay.
