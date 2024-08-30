Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles Joins Important NFL Committee
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is taking on a new role in the National Football League.
The Buccaneers announced on Friday that Bowles is set to join the NFL's competition committee, where he'll be the fourth coach involved next to the Buffalo Bills' Sean McDermott, the Pittsburgh Steelers' Mike Tomlin and the Los Angeles Rams' Sean McVay. Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety John Lynch, now the general manager of the San Francisco 49ers, also joined the committee.
Per the NFL, the Competition Committee, headed by Atlanta Falcons CEO and former Buccaneers general manager Rich McKay and Cowboys COO Stephen Jones, "reviews all competitive aspects of the game, including (but not limited to) playing rules, roster regulations, technology, game-day operations and player protection." The committee handles modifying or adopting rules, and now, Todd Bowles will be a part of it.
Some of the latest changes made by the Competition Committee include banning the hip drop tackle and restructuring the way that NFL kickoffs work, bringing about the new format this year previously used by the UFL. Todd Bowles will now be a part of these decisions himself, and he'll do it alongside a Buccaneers legend in John Lynch.
