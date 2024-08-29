Buccaneers Wideout Among PFF's Highest-Ranked Day 2 Rookies
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan was all the rage during the offseason. And when preseason came around, he didn't disappoint.
McMillan showed his stuff during preseason games, making a big grab in the team's game against the Miami Dolphins to set up a touchdown drive for the Buccaneers. He officially won the WR3 job not long afterward, and Pro Football Focus recognized his strong play so far.
PFF went over their top grades for every Day 2 NFL draft pick, and McMillan not only made the list, but was ranked No. 2. Here's what writer Mason Cameron had to say about McMillan:
"Reports from Bucs camp were highly positive about McMillan, with expectations that he could be named a starter heading into Week 1. The third-round receiver out of Washington put together an 80.9 PFF receiving grade in the preseason, highlighted by the fantastic 28-yard contested grab he came down with against the Dolphins to close out the team’s final matchup."
McMillan could be a bright spot for Tampa Bay, and he should see the field often. Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Liam Coen loves to use three-wide receiver sets — he did it more than most NFL teams in the preseason — and McMillan is that third wideout, so he'll probably be a big part of Tampa Bay's offense. Wide receiver Trey Palmer is also likely to get some time depending on the situation and defensive looks the team is getting.
The Buccaneers will want to see what McMillan can do in the regular season when the Bucs face the Washington Commanders to kick off the year in Week 1 on Sept. 8 at Raymond James Stadium.
