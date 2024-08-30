Could the Buccaneers Have the Potential Rookie Running Back of the Year?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White could be primed for a big year behind Tampa Bay's revamped offensive line in 2024. But could there be another running back lighting it up in Tampa Bay.
The Bucs are confident in Rachaad White as their lead back, but they also drafted Oregon running back Bucky Irving in the fourth round of the NFL draft. He's set to be the No, 2 back behind White, and some experts and pundits think he could be in for a big year after a strong preseason.
ESPN recently released an article detailing a potential surprise for every NFL team in 2024, and for the Bucs, they posed the possibility that "Bucky Irving has the best year of any rookie running back." Here's what writer Dan Graziano had to say about Irving.
"Rachaad White is still the starter in Tampa Bay, but the Bucs would really like to see him improve on his 3.7 yards per carry average that he has put up through his first two NFL seasons. Irving, their fourth-round draft pick this year, has impressed the coaches in camp and during the preseason, and he is a candidate to earn a lot more work if White and the run game don't improve on last season's inefficiency. Irving rushed for 1,063 yards and 10 touchdowns at Oregon last season."
Irving did have a strong preseason. He had 8 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown and also averaged 4.4 yards per carry — if he can do that in real games, he'll stick around nicely. There will be other rookie running backs to compete with — Jonathan Brooks of the Carolina Panthers, Trey Benson of the Arizona Cardinals and Blake Corum of the Los Angeles Chargers come to mind — but he should still get plenty of carries in Tampa Bay, even if he's a No. 2 back.
Irving played well at Oregon and was known as a tackle-breaking back, but a rough showing at the NFL Combine sent his stock plummeting. The Buccaneers were able to take him in the fourth round because of this, and if he can maintain his tackle-breaking prowess and make the cuts he needs to — and preseason has looked promising in both regards— he could be better than the backs taken before him.
He'll have his first shot at making some noise next Sunday when the Buccaneers play the Washington Commanders to kick the season off on Sept. 8.
