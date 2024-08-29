Buccaneers Super Bowl Champion Teases Return to Tampa Bay
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett retired from the NFL after a brief offseason stint with the Miami Dolphins, but he revealed on Thursday that it may not be the end just yet.
Barrett spoke with Kay Adams on her show Up & Adams, and she asked him if he would ever come out of retirement to play football again. He told her that he would, but only if the "perfect scenario" arose and that he was happy with being retired at the moment. Naturally, Adams pressed him on this, and he revealed some more clues as to what that scenario was.
"It's a location and a team," Barrett told Adams. "It ain't got nothing to do with winning a Super Bowl... it's just one team, one team that I'd come out of retirement for. That's it."
After a flurry of hints — including a section where Barrett said "It's a geographic location that I might have a home at, or had a home at," — he eventually relented, revealing that the one team he'd come back to in a "perfect scenario" was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
"I'm not returning anywhere, I'm still happily retired," Barrett said. "But if something were to happen, yeah," Barrett said.
When asked why, he pointed to the unity he felt from the team and organization after the tragic passing of his daughter Arrayah and mentioned that because of this, he would always be grateful for the team.
"I got a lot of history down there, and all the stuff that went with my daughter and how they came through for the family... I had like two years left on my contract, I told my wife 'Tampa, I'd do anything for.' I'd take pay cuts for Tampa, the way they showed up for my family and stuff like that. It just meant so much to me... Tampa, they have a special place in my heart."
Barrett certainly made his mark in Tampa Bay. He amassed 249 combined tackles, 45 sacks and three interceptions with the Buccaneers and won a Super Bowl ring to boot.
The Buccaneers cut Barrett to give some more youth to the edge rushing room this offseason, but you never say never in the NFL. And if the Buccaneers do need the experience and loyalty that Barrett brought to the team when he was in Tampa Bay, he made it clear — he's just a phone call away.
