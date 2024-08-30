Bucs Gameday

Panthers Sign Another Former Buccaneers Player

The Carolina Panthers can't seem to help themselves from snagging former Tampa Bay Buccaneers players.

River Wells

Aug 3, 2023; Tampa Bay, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Brandon Walton (73) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports / Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
The Carolina Panthers have made a habit of bringing on Buccaneers talent since the arrival of former Bucs offensive coordinator Dave Canales as head coach. One would think that sort of thing would end once 53-man rosters and practice squads were set, but Carolina isn't done just set.

The Panthers have signed dozens of former Buccaneers, bringing in wide receivers David Moore and Deven Thompkins (now cut) and then recently snagging cornerback Keenan Isaac off of waivers to make the 53-man roster. All of these players played for Canales, and he brought them over with a few coaches from Tampa Bay as well.

Now, the Panthers are signing yet another former Buccaneers player. Carolina is signing former Buccaneers guard Brandon Walton to their practice squad, per the Charlotte Observer's Mike Kaye. That makes Walton the fourth Bucs player from 2023 who will make their way to the Carolina Panthers.

There is, of course, another intrinsic benefit to signing Walton aside from the familiarity with Dave Canales. He may already know Canales' system from playing in it last year, but he also knows Liam Coen's offense after learning it this year. The Panthers could gain some intel there from Walton, being a divisional rival of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Walton played for the Buccaneers for the last three years after an offseason stint with the Buffalo Bills in 2020 and with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020-21. He played in 11 games and started two of them for the Bucs in 2022 and played in four games last year. Walton is a Tampa Bay native, but now, he'll be heading to Charlotte to play football for the Panthers.

