Tampa Bay Buccaneers OL in Starting Competition Leaves Practice With Injury
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers held their night practice on Thursday, and the Buccaneers will be hoping one of their players is okay after a bit of an injury scare.
Buccaneers guard Sua Opeta, who is in a starting guard competition with Ben Bredeson, went down during the middle of the period with what coach Todd Bowles described as a knee injury. Bowles said after practice that he'll have to get a look at it and see exactly how bad it is.
Opeta was able to get up and walk on his own power to the sideline alongside a trainer, but he was examined for a while and then presumably taken to get treated.
It would be a big blow for the Buccaneers if Opeta were to be truly injured. The team likes him and is looking forward to see him compete against Ben Bredeson, but even if he isn't able to defeat the former Giants lineman, he would then serve as valuable depth for the offensive line. Tampa Bay will hope that he's okay, as interior offensive line was a problem for the team in 2023.
The Buccaneers are off on Wednesday for camp, so hopefully Opeta will be back at practice and ready to go on Thursday for Day 7 of Training Camp.
