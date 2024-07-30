Tampa Bay Buccaneers Superstar Lands in Top 30 of 2024 NFL Top 100 List
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans gets disrespected plenty. But this time, he got the props he deserved.
The NFL has been slowly revealing its Top 100 list over the past few days, and we've gotten inside the Top 30. The Buccaneers have been mentioned all across the list, but the highest-ranking member from the team so far is Evans, who came in at No. 26, just missing the top 25.
He was ranked one spot above San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa and one spot below Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Given how the rest of the list has gone, it is extremely likely that Evans is the last Buccaneer to be ranked.
Evans is on the wrong side of 30 years old, but that hasn't really seemed to bother him all that much. He co-led the league last year in touchdowns for a wideout, nabbing 13 alongside Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, and he continued his 1,000-yard receiving streak that he's held since his career started.
The Buccaneers made sure to reward him for that in the offseason, rewarding him with a two-year deal worth around $41 million in 2024. He'll reunite for a second season with Baker Mayfield, who managed to feed him the ball well in 2023 and will look to do the same thing next year when the two play in a new offense ran by OC Liam Coen in Tampa Bay.
