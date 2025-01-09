Bucs WR And 'Remarkable Competitor' Mike Evans Praised By Commanders Coach
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has enjoyed a historic career with 11 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, but he has also done well in the playoffs, winning a Super Bowl with the franchise among other successes.
Now, Evans is looking to add to his lore as the Bucs face the Washington Commanders in the Wild Card round on Sunday. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn gave his flowers to Evans before trying to concoct a game plan against him.
“Yeah, I think [he's] just a remarkable competitor," Quinn said of Evans. "I think, if I'm not mistaken, when I even coached in college, my first game coaching at Florida might've been against him in the SEC. And I've just followed his career, it's not just the length, there's lots of guys that are taller or longer, but it's the competitive will, the routes, the discipline, the competitiveness, all of those things. When you're looking at sustained success, you better have the whole thing and he certainly does.”
In nine playoff games, Evans has logged 45 catches for 709 yards and five touchdowns for the Bucs over the years, and he'll look to add to that total against the Commanders.
