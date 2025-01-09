CBS Sports Analyst Makes Prediction For Buccaneers-Commanders Wild Card Game
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are just a few days away from facing off against the Washington Commanders in their Wild Card game.
Though the Bucs are at home, the Commanders won two more games than they did during the regular season, creating an intriguing matchup. However, CBS Sports writer Pete Prisco believes the Bucs will come out on top in a 35-30 outcome.
"This is the first playoff game for Washington rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, who has been special this season. Tampa Bay's defense is banged up, so I look for Daniels to have success throwing it. But the Bucs can score. They will also get some big plays from Baker Mayfield and then have Bucky Irving close it out with some tough running late," Prisco wrote.
The two teams are evenly-matched, which means it will come down to execution, and that's where Tampa Bay's experience will come into play as it looks to move on to the Divisional Round for the second year in a row.
The Commanders and Buccaneers are set to kickoff from Raymond James Stadium at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday. The game can be watched on NBC or streamed on Peacock.
