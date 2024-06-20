Analyst: Cardinals Must Extend Budda Baker
There's not much more the Arizona Cardinals have left on their to-do list this offseason.
The wave of free agency frenzy and the NFL draft has come and gone in the desert, and Arizona is mostly satisfied with their body of work.
The Cardinals nabbed 12 players in the draft while bolstering the defensive side of the ball in free agency. It was nothing close to sexy - nor should it be in the second season of a rebuild under general manager Monti Ossenfort.
Now is typically the time where you'll see teams and players attempt to handle some last minute business before training camp arrives.
We saw this last year with star safety Budda Baker, who - in desire of a new contract - reportedly demanded to be one of the top-paid players at his position and eventually went public with his trade request.
The Cardinals then shuffled around some sweeteners in his deal (he had no guaranteed money left on the remaining two years of his deal in Arizona) right ahead of training camp.
No years were added to the contract, however. Baker is still set to hit free agency following the 2024 season.
ESPN's Aaron Schatz says that needs to change, labeling Baker's contract extension as Arizona's top offseason priority left remaining.
"Baker, 28, is a big part of the Cardinals' defense, coming off five straight Pro Bowl selections even if his overall numbers were down a bit last season (in part because he missed five games). His current contract ends after the 2024 season, and it would be good for the Cardinals to lock him up through his early 30s."
Baker previously met with reporters this offseason and was asked about his contract status.
"No matter what, no matter who's there, who's coaching, I'm gonna do my job and I'm gonna be that person to other guys [so they] can look on as well and ask questions too. Of course I want to be a Cardinal but at the end of the day I understand it's a business," said Baker.
Baker's constantly been heralded as the heart and soul of the defense, and rightfully so. The Cardinals are a much better team with No. 3 patrolling the field, though we'll see if Ossenfort wants to play the waiting game when it comes to his star safety and the financial commitment it will take to keep him around.
