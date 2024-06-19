George Kittle Says Trey McBride is Up Next
Another installment of the infamous "Tight End University" camp - a notorious get-together for the NFL's top players at the position, is underway at Vanderbilt's practice facility in Nashville, and Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride is one of many participants.
"TEU" was founded by George Kittle, Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen back in 2021. Roughly 60 tight ends attended the three-day event according to The Athletic.
Kittle - giving an interview after one of the practice sessions - was asked about some young tight ends who could take over the league, and his answer wouldn't surprise you.
"There's a ton of guys. I think the easiest answer would be Sam LaPorta. He had a fantastic rookie season. He's an Iowa guy. He knows how to play the game the right way. He's got the right mindset for it in an awesome offense. ... Trey McBride for Arizona - he's a young guy but a great year last year. He's just going to keep getting better," Kittle said.
That likely means a lot coming from Kittle considering McBride named the 49ers tight end a player he modeled his game after when previously speaking at the NFL Combine.
McBride burst on the scene last season and finished with 81 receptions for 825 yards and three touchdowns despite being behind Zach Ertz to start the season.
More about Tight End University from their site:
"Over the course of the summit, attendees are able to bond, collaborate with, and learn amongst their peers while participating in a variety of activities including film study, on-field drills, recovery, rehabilitation, and more. In addition to current players, TEU also features several retired legends who provide attendees with the invaluable opportunity to learn from some of the best to ever play the game."
Make sure you bookmark All Cardinals for the latest news, analysis, updates and much more!