Former Cardinals HC Opens Up on Kyler Murray
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is the topic of many discussions surrounding the organization as training camp crawls closer by the day.
It's not exactly a surprise to see a former No. 1 pick and franchise quarterback be the talk of the town, though Murray's circumstances have been different. Murray has failed to deliver a playoff win despite now being on a massive $230.5 million contract extension and has seen everything from study clause discourse to trade rumors surrounding his name.
2024 prevents a great opportunity to take center stage and quiet doubts around his ability to perform. Murray returned from ACL rehab halfway through 2023 and certainly looked the part, though improved weapons and a full offseason under offensive coordinator Drew Petzing has raised expectations for the Oklahoma product.
Murray is as polarizing as they come - that's true from a shared perspective of fans, media and even former head coaches.
Valley legend Bruce Arians spoke with PHNX's Craig Morgan (in a great interview, check it out here) and was asked to give his two cents with Murray:
“I think Kyler’s evaluation is still up in the air,” said Arians.
“Kyler makes amazing plays and some really poor ones, but he’s a very talented young guy.
“The problem with guys who depend a lot on their legs is they have leg injuries. All of a sudden, they have to depend on their arm and their brain, but I think he’s at that point now in his maturation process where he can depend on those things to win games, and not just depend on his legs.”
There's hope 2024 can be Murray's best to date. Arizona revamped both sides of the ball but is coming off just a four-win season - can they overcome the numerous obstacles in the way?
"I want to say it's felt like one of the best offseasons I've had in a long time," Murray previously told reporters.
He'll have the attention of Arians and everyone else in the desert when he takes the field.
