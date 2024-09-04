Ten Cardinals Bold Predictions: Playoffs Coming
Most of what we read about the Arizona Cardinals in the national media is quite pessimistic. You'd be hard stretched to find a national publication that is predicting the Cardinals getting more than, say, 5-6 wins or picking outside the top 10 in next year's draft.
With that in mind, this goes out to you hopeful, and patient, fans who have been enduring what seems like a very pessimistic view of the Cardinals (outside of maybe some Cardinals centric articles here and there).
Here's 10 very bold, and optimistic, predictions for Arizona:
1. Kyler Murray Throws for over 4,000 yards and gets back to the Pro Bowl
This is not as bold as it once was, considering the addition of the 17th game, Murray just has to average around 235 yards a game if he is to reach this milestone. If he stays healthy, this seems very reasonable, though you won't find many outlets (outside of perhaps fantasy football outlets) predicting this.
Given all the additions to the offense, Murray may not throw for 5,000 yards as much as Arizona runs the ball - more on that later - but this is easily obtainable. I think it leads to a Pro Bowl berth as well, as he should run for somewhere around 500 yards as well should he stay healthy (this also doesn't feel too bold given the number of quarterbacks that drop out every year).
2. The Rushing Offense Finishes Top 2
This isn't super bold, although it is the more you think about it. With all the weapons in the passing game, surely Arizona will air it out more? I think there's some major signs that they, in fact, will still very much prioritize the rushing attack.
One major reason was the draft - namely round 3. Three of the four picks directly were selected - Trey Benson, Tip Reiman, Isaiah Adams - for the purpose of allowing Arizona to continue to power their offense through the running game, believe it or not.
Another reason is the defense - it's still not a top tier one, despite a few bold predictions later - and the ground game will help to keep them off the field.
While it may not feel super bold, as they finished number 4 last season, most national media writers don't seem to think Arizona will be able to replicate this - I believe they could challenge for the number 1 spot, which will be difficult to pull away from the Baltimore Ravens (especially now that they added Derrick Henry).
3. Trey Benson rushes for over 800 yards
Surprised? You shouldn't be - for one this is a bold predictions piece, and secondly, there are many reasons this could happen. The main one is James Conner's history of injuries. It's clear the next man up is Benson. It would not be shocking to see James Conner miss one or two games, which could mean somewhere between 150-200 yards alone for two games for Benson.
As well, based on what he did behind a suspect second string line in the preseason, there's reason to believe he will see several carries a game early on, starting from week one in Buffalo.
If you do the math, this is just under 50 yards a game - which doesn't seem like much. There were a couple games that Michael Carter, with limited touches, approached this number. Speaking of Carter, he seemed to be the biggest barrier to Benson getting touches - and he's now currently on the practice squad.
This all adds up to bigger numbers than one might think for Benson - who should be primed to take the lead role next season in the desert.
4. Greg Dortch approaches 1,000 yards
Now there are some who LOVE Greg Dortch actually in the national media:
But I would say even most Cardinals fans, though we are high on him, would think he's at best the third option behind Marvin Harrison Jr and Trey McBride.
Those two will get their share of looks, but Dortch has something that those two cannot take away - Kyler Murray's trust. It was clear that several times when Murray needed a play late last year - he looked Dortch's way. Add in his route running skills, and Kyler's propensity to want throw over the middle if it's open, and I think Dortch finds himself with far more receiving yards than you'd think.
5. Paris Johnson Jr. gets into the Pro Bowl - as an alternate
This is finally the year Arizona gets recognized for having a young offensive lineman worthy of a Pro Bowl selection. The NFC is fairly deep at tackle (Penei Sewell, Taylor Decker, Christian Darrisaw, Tristan Wirfs, Trent WIlliams - I could go on...), but Paris will prove to be too good to pass up for the voters.
I won't give a number of sacks and pressures allowed (even being bold here, I'd be way off), but I truly think Paris takes the next step moving back to his natural left side position this year, and is another one of the main reasons for the first four predictions on this list.
He would also be the first tackle to get to the Pro Bowl since D.J. Humphries in 2021, and before that Lomas Brown in 1996. It's not a long list for the Cardinals, but one I expect Johnson to be on soon.
6. The Rushing defense will be inside the top 20
Did the Cardinals do enough on the defensive side of the ball this offseason? That remains to be seen. One thing they did do is invest in the defensive line - particularly the front three by bringing in Justin Jones and Bilal Nichols (not to mention when Darius Robinson returns from the IR).
The Cardinals finished dead last last season defending the run - something that is hard to repeat. In the past five seasons, only one team has finished last twice - the Houston Texans (they seem to be doing pretty well now don't they?).
Top 20 may seem a bit bold, but the difference between 32nd and 20th was only 419 yards - or about 25 yards a game.
7. Zaven Collins Leads the Team in Sacks
I won't take full credit for this as I believe there was a recent ESPN article that suggested that Collins could take a similar leap to Hasaan Reddick did in his second year after moving to outside linebacker.
While I'm not going to project 10 plus sacks, I'll be bold and say he will more than double his total from last year with 8. He's had more time to learn the position, the nuances, and hopefully from his mistakes in the last half of last year.
Also given the lack of other options, and the improvement of the defensive line, I think it all adds up to a solid year for Collins.
8. Kyzir White Leads the Team in Tackles and Gets the Recognition He Deserves
Kyzir White is beloved by most Cardinals fans for his work he put in before his injury last season. He just hasn't gotten much national recognition - with some even saying the linebacking corps for Arizona is the worst in the NFL for this upcoming season.
White was on pace to be the leader if not one of the leaders in tackles last season, and, barring injury, I think he earns the title - and respect this year.
9. Jalen Thompson, not Budda Baker, finishes in the Top 100 players next year
This is no shame to Budda, who has been recognized nationally as a great safety (and has earned it). But last year, some would say he was outplayed by his partner on the backend, Thompson.
Thompson, I think, plays as well as he did last year - and this time, he gets the recognition he deserves (maybe even a Pro Bowl spot).
10. The Cardinals sneak in as the final Wild Card Team
Aside from a few national pundits (such as Kyle Brandt recently) most projections have Arizona missing the playoffs by a wide margin.
While I think it's a stretch to say they'll win the division, being the number 7 seed, while bold, doesn't seem to be a huge stretch. The team, objectively speaking, is well coached and has an improved roster. Last year, they were a few plays, even a mere kick, away from winning 7-8 games.
This year, 9 wins should secure that number 7 spot - though the NFC will be tough no doubt.
Hopefully this gives you a boost as a Cardinals fan. Enjoy the 2024 season everyone.