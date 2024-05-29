Cardinals Have Exciting Undrafted Rookie
ARIZONA -- When it comes to excitement around the Arizona Cardinals, their 2024 offseason additions - particularly to the wide receiver's room - is a big reason.
The Cardinals added the likes of Marvin Harrison Jr. through the 2024 NFL Draft while also signing Zay Jones in free agency, and while both are exciting members who will look to provide an immediate impact, it's an undrafted rookie free agent highlighted by Bleacher Report who could also add excitement.
"The Arizona Cardinals built their 2024 draft class around the best wide receiver prospect of at least the last 13 years. Marvin Harrison Jr. will immediately enter the lineup as a focal point of the offense. But the Cardinals could use plenty of more weapons," wrote Brent Sobleski.
"The squad already had Michael Wilson on the roster after a solid rookie campaign. Veteran Zay Jones signed as a free agent. From there, the Cardinals wide receiver depth is marginal at best.
"Xavier Weaver's signing brings a target who quietly led the Colorado Buffaloes with 908 receiving yards last year. Granted, Travis Hunter dealt with injuries, but star quarterback Shedeur Sanders often looked to Weaver as a security blanket. The undrafted wide receiver does have a thin frame, but he has the speed to be a vertical threat and ability to create after the catch when working underneath."
In our piece going through what each undrafted rookie brings to Arizona, we highlighted Weaver's college career while also highlighting his fit as a "tall and fast" receiver, a coveted archtype for the new Cardinals regime.
Competition will be stiff, though Weaver certainly has the tools to make the team.