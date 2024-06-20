Cardinals WR Ready for Big Season
Arizona Cardinals receiver Greg Dortch is fairly small in stature compared to his fellow counterparts, though there's some fairly big noise to be made in 2024.
Dortch (5-7, 175 lbs) has previously been the team's backup slot receiver while Rondale Moore started ahead of him. Dortch shined in nearly every opportunity afforded to him, and when Moore was traded to the Atlanta Falcons this offseason, that cleared the way for Dortch to emerge as a full-time starter.
By all accounts, Dortch is an underdog story only Hollywood could dream of.
He was a two-star prospect coming out of high school who attended Wake Forest after receiving a total of eight offers (per 247) with Maryland being the only other notable division one program. He played just 20 games and went undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft.
Dortch then played on four different practice squads before joining Arizona's in 2021. Years later, Dortch is set to play a pivotal role for a team looking to shock everyone outside their facility in Tempe.
Quarterback Kyler Murray couldn't be a bigger fan of his new starting slot receiver.
"I feel like Dortch is unguardable. One-on-one, knowing where to be in the zones, he's got the nuance and savvy in him that you want in a receiver, and not everyone has that. It's not very common. If he were 6-3 he'd have been a top-five pick. That's what I think, because that's the type of football player he is," Murray told reporters earlier this offseason.
Dortch has worked tirelessly and remained patient for a season like this - though he says nothing's changing on his end.
“The mentality stays the same,” Dortch told reporters on Thursday (h/t Arizona Sports' Tyler Drake).
“Undrafted, Year 6, same mentality. If not, I’m a little more hungry than I was from the jump. This is a big year for me. I just plan on going out there and having fun.
“I feel like everything will take care of itself as long as I go out there and be myself and have fun, have no worries.”
The Cardinals have some serious firepower moving forward. Along with names such as James Conner, Trey McBride and Michael Wilson, the organization added Marvin Harrison Jr. and Zay Jones to their attack with Murray at the helm.
It just might be Dortch who can take most advantage of his opportunities, however, and that's something nobody within Arizona's locker room would be shocked at.
