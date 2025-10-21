Kyler Murray’s Return Timeline Remains a Mystery
The return of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray to the starting lineup upon full health isn't a debate - though exactly when the former No. 1 overall pick receives the green light to play again still is.
Murray's missed the past two weeks due to a foot sprain, which has sprung Jacoby Brissett into QB1 duties.
While reports suggest Murray would be good to go for Arizona's return to action in Week 9 against the Dallas Cowboys, Jonathan Gannon's recent appearance on Arizona Sports' Burns and Gambo suggests his status is still up in the air.
“Probably a little too early to be determined as we sit here now about two weeks away,” Gannon said. “Hoping he keeps trending along here and we’ll see where he’s at.”
When Will Kyler Murray Return?
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported over the weekend Murray was set to return for their Monday night tilt in Dallas. The Cardinals are currently on a bye week and will have an extra day of rest before the primetime showdown, which does bode well for Murray.
Even in spite of Brissett's strong play, the keys will be handed over to Murray upon full health.
“Yeah. Nothing has changed," Gannon answered when asked if Murray was still the starter entering the bye.
Arizona's offense has looked much more lively with Brissett under center, though that might be a product of the Cardinals losing their top two running backs, the return of Will Hernandez along the offensive line and a more pass-heavy approach from OC Drew Petzing.
Murray hasn't quite been a massive problem for the Cardinals and their inability to win games, yet he hasn't been a solution to their problems, either.
It's an odd time for Arizona, who has lost their last five games after starting the season 2-0.
"If we were in this type of hole having played the way we've played and the scores being super lopsided we would still have to dig ourselves out of the hole, but you probably wouldn't feel as good as you can right now. With myself sitting here in front of you guys--it's terrible to be 2-5," Gannon told reporters.
"Not where we want to be, not where we thought we were going to be, but that's in the past. We see that we're near it. We just have to do better.”
Will Murray's emergence make a huge difference when the Cardinals return? That remains to be seen, though he'll certainly get the opportunity.