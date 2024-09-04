Cardinals Star Ready to Debut
ARIZONA -- The wait for Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. is nearly over.
The rookie sensation is set to make his regular season debut this weekend when the Cardinals travel to battle the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park.
Harrison, Arizona's top selection and the draft's No. 4 overall pick, played just three snaps in preseason play before head coach Jonathan Gannon decided that he had shown enough in training camp practices to warrant not touching the field the rest of the way.
You hear so much about Harrison's work ethic - in fact that's the first thing nearly everybody brings up when his name enters conversation.
"I'd say that's what I've been most impressed about is what he does off the field. How he prepares, how he gets ready to play, the extra time he puts in. He's a very mature, serious person - which we kind of knew that when we drafted him but that's come to fruition. I'm excited to see him play - he's ready to go," said Gannon.
None of Arizona's starters played during preseason, leaving Cardinals fans waiting until the regular season to see the connection between Harrison and quarterback Kyler Murray.
"I know fans are excited, but at the end of the day I have to go out and execute what Drew [Petzing] calls. I'm super excited for Marv, obviously. I know the type of talent he is and what he's capable of but we got to go out and do it," Murray told reporters.
"I don't really view him as a rookie, to be honest. I know he is, but man - his ability and his mental, it's not on the level of a rookie. I expect him to go out there and do what he does."
Harrison himself is ready to get to work.
“I think we built a great chemistry throughout the summer," he said on his relationship with Murray. "I'm super excited to see what we do and like I said: I’ll do my best to help him perform to the best of his abilities."
